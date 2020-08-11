AAP AFL

Kick it to Brad Hill, pleads Saints coach

By AAP Newswire

Brad Hill reacts during an AFL St Kilda Saints training session - AAP

1 of 1

The curious case of Brad Hill isn't lost on his new AFL coach Brett Ratten, who admits he isn't sure why his side's wingman is being starved of the ball.

Hill had more than 19 and as many as 37 touches in his final 14 games for Fremantle last season.

But the high-profile recruit's had more than 19 just once in 11 games under Brett Ratten, managing just seven disposals as the Saints crashed back to the pack in a 59-point loss to Geelong at the Gabba on Monday.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak and allowed Geelong to overtake them into third.

Ratten wasn't out to blame his recruit though, adamant Hill's lack of ball is not through lack of effort.

"Maybe if we give it to him a bit more, when he's free and out in the open, got five, 10, 20 metres on his opponent," Ratten said.

"There's times there where he should get the ball and we (coaches) scratch our heads saying 'why won't we give it to him'.

"(Against Geelong) he worked to some good parts of the ground and we didn't give him the footy ... we played a part in that tonight.

"You look at his GPS (data) over the last few weeks; he's running at high speed, working extremely hard."

St Kilda next play Essendon on Sunday, with managed duo Zak Jones and Paddy Ryder to return after missing the loss to Geelong and the injured Seb Ross also a chance.

Ratten is also hoping to integrate injured midfielder Dan Hannebery into their Queensland hub.

Latest articles

World

Lebanon govt resigns amid blast outrage

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab has announced the resignation of his government in the wake of the Beirut explosion.

AAP Newswire
World

Race in Mauritius to empty oil tanker

More than 1000 tons of fuel from the ruptured Japanese tanker MV Wakashio has already washed up on the eastern coast of Mauritius.

AAP Newswire
World

Lai, Chow nabbed in Hong Kong crackdown

Prominent pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow and media mogul Jimmy Lai are among the latest to be arrested as part of a dissidents crackdown in Hong Kong.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Jack Riewoldt charged over AFL low blow

Jack Riewoldt was one of three Richmond players fined for minor offences after the Tigers’ AFL defeat to Port Adelaide.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Melbourne trounce hapless Adelaide in AFL

Melbourne defeated Adelaide by 51 points in Wednesday night’s AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Butler’s Saints pip Suns in AFL thriller

St Kilda prevailed with the aid of four Dan Butler goals in a thrilling four-point AFL win over Gold Coast on Thursday night.

AAP Newswire