AAP AFL

Crows coach bothered by small AFL things

By AAP Newswire

Adelaide AFL coach Matthew Nicks. - AAP

1 of 1

Winless Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks is concerned by the small margins, rather than the large.

The Crows host Collingwood on Tuesday night at Adelaide Oval on a club-record 13-game losing streak.

In six of the Crows' 10 defeats this season, their losing margin has been more than five goals.

But Nicks says it's the small margins and moments in a game that continue to worry.

Adelaide's past last two defeats have been particularly heavy - 61 points to North Melbourne and, last-start, 51 points to Melbourne.

Against the Demons, the Crows trailed by just 12 points at three quarter-time and then conceded seven goals to none in the final term.

"The boys were proud of the way they went about it for three quarters - and that is not enough, we know that," Nicks said.

"We reviewed in detail and went through what is going to get us that four quarter effort, why didn't it come.

"And there are small margins in this game. Their midfield got on top of us and we spent time in the back half.

"So we know what it is what we have got to bring. Can we do it for longer ... we have got the answers we were after, we just have to be able to put it on the park."

Nicks made five changes to his side, dropping Jake Kelly and Chayce Jones with defender Daniel Talia (rested), Will Hammill (concussion) and Lachlan Murphy (suspension) also to miss.

Utility Brodie Smith, Andrew McPherson, Kyle Hartigan, Tyson Stengle and Shane McAdam all return to meet a Magpies outfit featuring six changes.

The Pies named Lynden Dunn and Tim Broomhead for their first AFL matches in more than two years with Travis Varcoe, Rupert Wills, Darcy Cameron and Chris Mayne also selected.

They replace Adam Treloar (hamstring), Will Hoskin-Elliott (knee), Isaac Quaynor (shin) and Jamie Elliott, whose ailment wasn't disclosed.

Darcy Moore and Ben Reid have been rested.

Latest articles

World

Lebanon govt resigns amid blast outrage

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab has announced the resignation of his government in the wake of the Beirut explosion.

AAP Newswire
World

Race in Mauritius to empty oil tanker

More than 1000 tons of fuel from the ruptured Japanese tanker MV Wakashio has already washed up on the eastern coast of Mauritius.

AAP Newswire
World

Lai, Chow nabbed in Hong Kong crackdown

Prominent pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow and media mogul Jimmy Lai are among the latest to be arrested as part of a dissidents crackdown in Hong Kong.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Jack Riewoldt charged over AFL low blow

Jack Riewoldt was one of three Richmond players fined for minor offences after the Tigers’ AFL defeat to Port Adelaide.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Melbourne trounce hapless Adelaide in AFL

Melbourne defeated Adelaide by 51 points in Wednesday night’s AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Butler’s Saints pip Suns in AFL thriller

St Kilda prevailed with the aid of four Dan Butler goals in a thrilling four-point AFL win over Gold Coast on Thursday night.

AAP Newswire