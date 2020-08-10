AAP AFL

Hawks finals hopes on edge after AFL loss

By AAP Newswire

AFL action between Fremantle and Hawthorn. - AAP

1 of 1

Hawthorn's yo-yo campaign has continued after they produced one of their worst displays of the season on the way to a 16-point loss to Fremantle.

The rain stayed away at Optus Stadium, but the Hawks booted just two goals in the first three quarters on the way to a 7.6 (48) to 4.8 (32) loss in front of a home crowd of 18,512.

Only a late goal to Luke Breust help Hawthorn avoid posting their lowest score under coach Alastair Clarkson.

The final margin flattered the Hawks, who were forced to defend grimly for long periods of the match and were horribly outclassed when going forward.

The Hawks lost the contested possession battle 131-117, and the overall possession count 380-281.

The defeat, which came just a week after posting a promising win over Carlton, left Hawthorn precariously-placed at 4-6 ahead of a tough clash with premiership favourites West Coast.

Fremantle are also 4-6, but are riding a wave of confidence on the back of wins over Collingwood and now Hawthorn.

The Hawks lost Isaac Smith to a shoulder injury earlier in the second quarter, while Fremantle forward Travis Colyer went down with a hamstring injury.

Star Hawthorn midfielder Tom Mitchell battled hard for 32 disposals and eight clearances, but the Hawks simply couldn't match Fremantle's intensity.

Andrew Brayshaw (33 disposals), Nat Fyfe (28), and Adam Cerra (26) were outstanding for the Dockers, while Matt Taberner booted two goals and offered a constant target up forward.

Hawthorn were starved of possession in the opening term, with 18 of their 22 players tallying three disposals or less.

Fremantle booted three goals to one to take a 12-point lead into the first break, with Fyfe among the goalscorers.

The Dockers continued to dominate possession in the second quarter, but costly misses from Sean Darcy and Fyfe let Hawthorn off the hook.

Fremantle started to get more reward for their efforts in the third quarter, booting three unanswered goals for the term.

The lead was 28 points at the final break, and Clarkson swung James Sicily forward in a desperate bid to spark Hawthorn.

Sicily took a mark-of-the-year contender on the shoulders of Cerra to close the margin to 22 points early in the final quarter, but Breust's goal with two minutes remaining was their only other joy for the quarter.

Latest articles

World

Former Sri Lanka PM quits as party leader

Ranil Wickremesinghe is stepping down as leader of the United National Party in Sri Lanka following a crushing defeat in recent elections.

AAP Newswire
World

Death toll from Greek storm rises to eight

Storms and flooding in Greece have led to the deaths of eight people, with the island of Evia hit hardest.

AAP Newswire
World

Opposition says Belarus vote rigged

The election commission of Belarus says President Alexander Lukashenko has won re-election but the opposition says the vote was rigged.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Jack Riewoldt charged over AFL low blow

Jack Riewoldt was one of three Richmond players fined for minor offences after the Tigers’ AFL defeat to Port Adelaide.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Coach Hinkley hails Port’s AFL resilience

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder-leaders are showing a “special” resilience.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Melbourne trounce hapless Adelaide in AFL

Melbourne defeated Adelaide by 51 points in Wednesday night’s AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

AAP Newswire