Lions’ Cameron eyeing quick AFL comeback

By AAP Newswire

Charlie Cameron. - AAP

Brisbane forward Charlie Cameron may not miss a game after scans confirmed there was no structural damage done to his knee despite a nasty-looking incident in Saturday's AFL win over Western Bulldogs.

Cameron sent a huge scare through the home camp when he jumped for a mark and landed awkwardly during the final term.

The All-Australian lay clutching his left knee and hobbled off the playing arena with trainers.

He was assessed by medical staff and sent back onto the field with the joint strapped before sitting out the last two minutes.

Lions high performance boss Damien Austin said he would resume training later this week after scans confirmed swelling of the knee and ankle.

"He's pulled up well," Austin said on Monday.

"We'll get him trotting tomorrow, see how he is later this week to train and we're lucky to have a longer turnaround (before Saturday's clash with North Melbourne).

The Lions played four games in 13 days, with Cameron Rayner (hamstring) another casualty of the tough slog.

"He was back running on the weekend and will do some skills tomorrow," Austin said of Rayner.

"Four games in 13 days puts a strain on the body; they've all got niggles ... the seven-day and eight-day turnaround we have now will be greatly appreciated."

