No timeline on Franklin AFL return: Swans

Lance Franklin is still three weeks away from a return to full training with Sydney as hopes of him playing again this AFL season fade.

The Swans superstar remains on light duties as he recovers from a serious injury to his right hamstring suffered in May.

Franklin hasn't featured at the top-level since playing his 300th AFL game in the final round of 2019.

The veteran forward missed nine consecutive matches leading into that round 23 game due to ongoing issues with his left hamstring.

Sydney haven't ruled a line through Franklin playing in 2020, but will take a cautious approach with the 33-year-old given he is in his 16th AFL season and the Swans are rebuilding and won't play finals.

Franklin has been travelling with the team, but Sydney football boss Charlie Gardiner says they won't be rushing him back before he is ready.

"It was a significant injury so Lance is still progressing through his training," Gardiner said.

"He has been completing some light skills but still has a way to go.

"We are not putting a definitive timeline on his return at this stage, all will depend on how his training progresses in the next three weeks."

Franklin is in the seventh season of a monster nine-year, $10 million deal which saw him leave Hawthorn for the Harbour City at the end of 2013.

Sydney have been hit by serious injuries to a number of established stars this year, with co-captain Josh Kennedy almost ready to ramp up his training from a knee injury.

The star midfielder ruptured his medial ligament against Richmond in round six.

"He is four weeks post injury this week and is already starting to do some solid running and conditioning work," Gardiner said.

"We are hopeful that he will commence some skills training the week after next."