Collingwood recall near-forgotten AFL duo

Collingwood have plunged into their squad depth and picked two players for their first AFL games in more than two years.

The Magpies have summoned Lynden Dunn and Tim Broomhead for Tuesday night's fixture against winless Adelaide at Adelaide Oval.

The duo are among six changes for the Magpies, who lose injured quartet Adam Treloar (hamstring), Will Hoskin-Elliott (knee), Isaac Quaynor (shin) and Jamie Elliott, whose ailment wasn't disclosed.

Key defender Darcy Moore and Ben Reid will also miss, with both being managed.

Dunn last featured in AFL ranks in round 15, 2018 when he tore an anterior cruciate ligament in a knee - he injured the same joint in the 2019 pre-season and was sidelined all of last year.

Broomhead hasn't played an AFL game since round 2, 2018 when he a broke a leg.

The Crows, on a club-record losing streak of 13 games, made five changes.

Fullback Daniel Talia was rested while halfback Will Hammill (concussion) and Lachlan Murphy (suspension) were unavailable.

Backman Jake Kelly and utility Chayce Jones were dropped, with first-year head coach Matthew Nicks summoning Brodie Smith, Andrew McPherson, Kyle Hartigan, Tyson Stengle and Shane McAdam.

Nicks is pledging a physical attack on Collingwood as he seeks to snap his club's winless run which dates more than a calendar year.

"We want to play on the edge. We need to play on the edge because the best sides do," Nicks told reporters on Monday.

The Crows were criticised for an overtly aggressive approach in their loss to Melbourne last Wednesday night when they seemingly targeted star ruckman Max Gawn off the ball - but Nicks was unfazed.

"We went in with the mindset of ... throwing the first punch if you like, or becoming a physical side off-ball so we weren't dictated to," he said.

And while Nicks covets a win, he has adopted a simpler focus: making his players better.

"I would love to get wins for our supporters, I would love to get wins for our players to reward them for their effort," he said.

"But it's not about win and loss at this point, it's about making sure we keep improving.

"You just want that (winning) outcome but you can't live in outcomes, you have got to live in the process and we're in that at the moment.

"We're about improving and getting better.

"But as a coach, ultimately I want to see our guys be able to celebrate after a game and sing the club song ... it's a tough time for everyone but we're sticking tight."