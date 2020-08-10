Eagle McGovern still waiting for thumbs up

West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern may have to defy medical advice in order to play in Sunday's AFL clash with Hawthorn at Optus Stadium.

McGovern has missed the past three matches with a broken right thumb, and is yet to punch the ball at training with his right hand since suffering the injury.

Eagles coach Adam Simpson was tempted to pick McGovern for Sunday's 22-point win over Carlton, but eventually the decision was made to give him another week.

Simpson isn't sure whether McGovern will be given the green light by the medical staff to play against the Hawks.

But even if he's not, he might still put his hand up to play.

"The doc's advice has been not to play for a number of weeks, but sometimes he elevates past that," Simpson said.

"When he feels comfortable, he'll play. I don't think he's tried (spoiling with his right hand) yet.

"We're hoping this week. We'll find out. It's a lot about how he's feeling. He's one of the bravest players I've ever coached. If he's not right, he's not right."

Simpson doesn't think Liam Ryan injured himself against the Blues despite the goalsneak sitting in a chair and pointing to his leg during the team's victory song on Sunday.

Ryan, who had a scan on his hamstring in the lead-up to the match, finished with just three disposals and no goals against the Blues.

The 23-year-old endured a tough lead-in given that he attended the funeral of his eight-year-old godson, who was tragically killed while riding his bike to school.

"He's had a big couple of weeks," Simpson said.

"He had two funerals during the week. But we backed him in, and I think he got through. From the reports I got he's OK."

West Coast's sixth win on the trot improved their season record to 7-3, keeping them in fourth spot.