AAP AFL

AFL premiership contenders flex muscles

By AAP Newswire

Port Adelaide lead the AFL premiership race. - AAP

1 of 1

It's hard to tell who the best side in the AFL is this year.

The ladder will tell you it's Port Adelaide, who have sat on top of the pile all season and rubber stamped their flag credentials on Saturday night by outlasting reigning premiers Richmond in a finals-like classic.

But West Coast are one of several challengers mounting serious cases on the back of a six-game winning streak that has put them firmly in the hunt for a finals double-chance.

The Eagles' latest kill came in the form of a comfortable 11.6 (72) to 7.8 (50) victory over Carlton on Sunday at Optus Stadium, where they put their foot down during the third quarter to wrest momentum and kill off any hopes of an upset.

The Blues have played against five of the top six sides on the ladder - including both the Power and Eagles - and coach David Teague is in a strong position to make a judgment on the contenders.

"I said to our players they (West Coast) have probably been the best we've played against," Teague said.

"They've got strength across the whole field, in every line.

"I thought their midfield in particular when it got going got on top of us.

"I think they're probably as good as any team we've played, if not the best."

The scary thing for West Coast's flag rivals and upcoming opponents, including Hawthorn next Sunday, is that coach Adam Simpson believes they still have plenty of room for improvement.

"We're a good side, but we are no different than anyone else in terms of bringing intensity and playing four quarters," Simpson said.

"We are still searching for that."

Brisbane produced a similar performance on Saturday night when they set up a 14.12 (96) to 11.6 (72) win over the Western Bulldogs with a scintillating second-quarter burst.

The Lions piled on five quick goals as Dayne Zorko, Jarryd Lyons and Brownlow Medal favourite Lachie Neale dominated the midfield.

It was a show of force in the sense that the Lions were below their absolute best and still managed to comfortably account for a side that many experts tipped to challenge for the premiership this season.

But few clubs have issued statements of intent with the regularity and substance of Port Adelaide this season, and the ladder leaders delivered again in their 21-point win over Richmond.

In one of the games of the season so far, played at extreme intensity, Ken Hinkley's side jumped out to an early four-goal lead and withstood a stern challenge before prevailing, 13.15 (93) to 11.6 (72).

Robbie Gray, Travis Boak, Ollie Wines and Charlie Dixon were all prominent for the Power and even Tigers coach Damien Hardwick was in awe of what he saw from the home side at Adelaide Oval.

"They were very, very good," Hardwick said.

"I love the way they play, they attack the game."

Port Adelaide have finished every round this season on top of the ladder with a percentage that has only dipped below 140 for one week.

Latest articles

National

Vic suffers deadliest day of virus crisis

Seventeen more people have died from COVID-19 in Victoria, marking the state’s deadliest day of the pandemic and bringing the national toll closer to 300.

AAP Newswire
National

Budget focus on tax settings: Cormann

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has not ruled out company tax cuts in the October budget, saying tax settings must give businesses the confidence to invest.

AAP Newswire
National

Evacuation orders for drenched NSW towns

Up to 300mm of rain has fallen on some parts of the NSW south coast and flooding has prompted evacuations for residents in several towns as river levels rise.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Coach Hinkley hails Port’s AFL resilience

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder-leaders are showing a “special” resilience.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Melbourne trounce hapless Adelaide in AFL

Melbourne defeated Adelaide by 51 points in Wednesday night’s AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Butler’s Saints pip Suns in AFL thriller

St Kilda prevailed with the aid of four Dan Butler goals in a thrilling four-point AFL win over Gold Coast on Thursday night.

AAP Newswire