Jack Riewoldt charged over AFL low blow

By AAP Newswire

Jack Riewoldt. - AAP

Richmond spearhead Jack Riewoldt has been charged with striking over an unusual low blow to Port Adelaide defender Tom Jonas.

The pair tangled in a marking contest during Saturday's heavyweight clash at Adelaide Oval.

Riewoldt fell to ground, hitting Jonas in the groin region with a swinging backhand in the process.

He can accept a $1500 fine with an early guilty plea.

In a further whack after the Tigers' disappointing 21-point defeat, Riewoldt was also offered a $1500 sanction for rough conduct against the Power's Tom Rockliff.

Richmond premiership heroes Dustin Martin and Marlion Pickett were also offered financial penalties for minor offences.

Martin can cop a $1750 fine for striking Rockliff, while Pickett can pay $1500 for forceful front-on contact on Sam Powell-Pepper.

Meanwhile, Brisbane veteran Daniel Rich can accept a one-match suspension for a dangerous tackle on Western Bulldogs youngster Ed Richards.

Lions tall Matt Eagles' first senior game in more than two years didn't go to plan.

Eagles played less than 50 per cent game time, managed just one disposal and can accept a $1000 fine for kicking Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli.

