Sheed stars as Eagles beat Blues in Perth

West Coast have unleashed a devastating third-quarter blitz to beat Carlton by 22 points at Optus Stadium.

Alarm bells were ringing for the home side when Zac Fisher's fourth goal gave Carlton a 19-point lead in the opening minute of the third quarter.

Josh Kennedy settled West Coast's nerves a few minutes later with his first goal of the match.

But the real damage was done in the dying minutes of the term, when West Coast slammed home four goals in the space of three minutes to go into three-quarter time with an 11-point lead.

Dom Sheed then booted two goals in the final quarter to help lift West Coast to the 11.6 (72) to 7.8 (50) win in front of 19,092 fans.

Sheed was best afield with 26 disposals, nine clearances and two goals, while Nic Naitanui (41 hitouts, seven clearances) was a dominant force in the ruck.

The Blues lost Jack Martin to a calf injury in the second quarter, while ruckman Marc Pittonet spent about 30 minutes off the field with what appeared to be a finger injury.

Fisher finished with 4.0 from 12 disposals in a career-best display, while star midfielder Patrick Cripps tallied 19 disposals and eight clearances despite spending long stints up forward.

West Coast's sixth straight win improved their season record to 7-3, while Carlton (4-6) now face an uphill battle to make the top eight.

Both teams booted two goals apiece in the opening term, with the most notable moment coming when the Blues were on the wrong end of a controversial holding-the-ball free kick late in the quarter.

Sam Petrevski-Seton was powerless to get a disposal away after having his arms pinned in a bear-hug tackle from Jack Darling as soon as he got the ball.

The Carlton defender expressed his disbelief when the free kick was paid, with the subsequent 50m penalty gifting the Eagles a lucky goal.

Fisher booted his second and third goals in the second quarter to help give Carlton a surprise 13-point lead at half-time.

The sun peeked out from behind the clouds in the third quarter - in complete contrast to the pre-match downpour.

The conditions clearly favoured West Coast, who had Naitanui dominating in the ruck and the team's midfielders feasting at ground level.

Stopping run-ons has been a huge problem for Carlton all season, and they were hopelessly outclassed as West Coast unleashed a four-goal blitz in the dying minutes of the term.

Sheed added two goals in the final quarter for good measure to seal the win.