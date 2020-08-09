AAP AFL

Quaynor on mend after AFL studs furore

By AAP Newswire

Isaac Quaynor - AAP

1 of 1

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley expects Isaac Quaynor back in action this month despite the young defender's gruesome leg injury leaving him on crutches.

The AFL was forced to remind clubs and players about its rules that outlaw metal studs after Quaynor had his right shin accidentally sliced open by Sydney player Sam Wicks' non-compliant boots in a tackle.

The 20-year-old Magpie was left with a deep 15-20cm wound, soft tissue damage and some bone bruising.

But Buckley on Sunday said Quaynor was in good spirits three days on from the incident and would likely return in the next few rounds.

"He's moving around okay and he's actually on crutches just for a couple of days to keep the weight off that leg," Buckley said.

"He's begun his recovery and it's just going to be a matter of looking after the wound, making sure it doesn't get infected and giving it every chance to heal."

In the wake of Quaynor's injury, the AFL put it on clubs and players to work with boot manufacturers to ensure all footwear worn during matches fits within the guidelines.

Buckley suggested AFL-enforced staff cutbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic may have contributed to an increased number of players wearing non-compliant boots.

He also said it was the shape of certain studs, rather than the material that they're made from, that concerned him.

"I know clearly the rule against metal studs and stops has been there but I'd suggest it's more the shape of them," Buckley said.

"The boot-studders are the ones that make sure that the boots comply and we sort of just move on.

"The compliance can get a little bit grey and I think that we've seen evidence of a few of those compliance issues not really being attended to because of the changes in responsibility in football clubs and the AFL widely."

Geelong coach Chris Scott said his club had conducted an "audit" of players' boots ahead of Monday night's clash with St Kilda to ensure they are all compliant.

Saints skipper Jarryn Geary said his teammates knew the rules around what boots they are allowed to wear and had no issues on the matter going forward.

Latest articles

Rugby

Bateman avoids charge for high shot

Canberra have received good news with John Bateman avoiding a charge for a high tackle, but they are still waiting on an injury update on Siliva Havili.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL Lebanese stars in Beirut blast support

Josh Mansour will be among a host of NRL Lebanese stars hoping to raise funds for victims of the Beirut explosion.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Titans belt Cowboys, take Qld NRL honours

Gold Coast are the highest-ranked Queensland team in the NRL after a thumping 30-10 win over struggling North Queensland.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Coach Hinkley hails Port’s AFL resilience

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder-leaders are showing a “special” resilience.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Melbourne trounce hapless Adelaide in AFL

Melbourne defeated Adelaide by 51 points in Wednesday night’s AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Butler’s Saints pip Suns in AFL thriller

St Kilda prevailed with the aid of four Dan Butler goals in a thrilling four-point AFL win over Gold Coast on Thursday night.

AAP Newswire