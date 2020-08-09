AAP AFL

Pies' AFL skipper two weeks from return

By AAP Newswire

Scott Pendlebury - AAP

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury will miss at least another two matches as the AFL club's injury crisis continues to throw up hurdles on the path towards the finals.

Pendlebury was a late withdrawal from the Magpies' round-eight loss to West Coast with a quad injury and has already been sidelined for three matches in the condensed phase of the 2020 season fixture.

The 32-year-old midfielder has been ruled out of Tuesday night's clash with last-placed Adelaide and is unlikely to return until the meeting with North Melbourne on August 24.

"His last week and a half has been relatively positive and he's slowly stepping up his loads from a running perspective," Pies coach Nathan Buckley said.

"He's starting to do a little bit of agility work and he did a little bit of kicking (on Saturday).

"He may be right for Saturday against Melbourne, but he's still got a couple of other sessions to go and it would be optimistic to expect him for round 12.

"We may get him beyond that."

Fellow midfielder Adam Treloar will miss 3-4 weeks with his latest hamstring injury and Isaac Quaynor is out of action for at least two weeks after having his shin accidentally sliced open by an opponent's boots.

They have joined star trio Jordan De Goey (finger), Jeremy Howe (knee) and Levi Greenwood (knee) on the sidelines, among others.

Despite the personnel issues, Buckley was confident eighth-placed Collingwood would be able to put out a side capable of performing against the Crows at Adelaide Oval.

Chris Mayne was rested from the last-start win over Sydney and Travis Varcoe is able to return after attending a family funeral.

Buckley said Magpies ruckman Brodie Grundy was prepared for any extra physical treatment from Adelaide after the Crows targeted Melbourne's Max Gawn in round 10.

"Brodes cops it every week, so it's not something we are concerned about," Buckley said.

"The physical game and the challenge is something Brodie has always risen to, so we have got no fears in that regard."

