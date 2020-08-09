AAP AFL

Saints move on from AFL behaviour issues

By AAP Newswire

Jarryn Geary - AAP

1 of 1

St Kilda captain Jarryn Geary hopes issues surrounding players' inappropriate behaviour during team victory songs have been put to bed ahead of Monday night's crunch AFL clash with Geelong.

The Saints became embroiled in the furore when vision emerged of Dan Butler appearing to grope teammate Jade Gresham after a win over Gold Coast in round 10.

Butler apologised and Gresham said he wasn't offended, while the Saints said they would ensure the incident would not be repeated.

The AFL hit out at the practice, which came to light after Richmond players Nick Vlastuin and Jayden Short were caught in similar incidents involving teammate Mabior Chol.

"It was certainly spoken about and acknowledged it's behaviour that we don't condone," Geary said.

"Dan's spoken about the regrets that he has on the part he played in that and it's something that we won't be doing going forward.

"It was inappropriate and clearly something that should never have happened.

"I think we can put it to bed now."

The Saints are riding a four-game winning streak into the meeting with fellow top-four aspirants Geelong at the Gabba and have been buoyed by the selection of 2018 draft pick Jack Bytel to make his debut after injuries cruelled his first year at the club.

But Geary, who has played only one finals match in 13 years at St Kilda, issued a word of warning to teammates against getting ahead of themselves.

"We're performing well but for us it's about consistency and we have a big challenge on Monday night against a team that's playing really good footy," Geary said.

"We want to continue to progress and improve and we'll get a good sense of where we sit come Tuesday morning.

"We feel like we're in a pretty good position in terms of the way we're playing footy but we know that there's certainly a long time left in this season and we've got a lot of work to do to get to where we want to get to."

Geelong have been a bogey side for St Kilda, who have just one win and a draw to show from 10 meetings over the last decade.

Latest articles

AFL

Saints move on from AFL behaviour issues

St Kilda captain Jarryn Geary says his side is focused on Monday night’s meeting with Geelong after a turbulent week off the field.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Cats’ Steven fit for Saints AFL showdown

High-profile Geelong recruit Jack Steven will take on his former AFL club St Kilda for the first time when the two sides meet at the Gabba on Monday.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Fyfe to have wet and wild time in attack

Fremantle are set to be bolstered by the return of Stephen Hill, James Aish and possibly Jesse Hogan for Monday’s clash with Hawthorn at Optus Stadium.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Coach Hinkley hails Port’s AFL resilience

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder-leaders are showing a “special” resilience.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Melbourne trounce hapless Adelaide in AFL

Melbourne defeated Adelaide by 51 points in Wednesday night’s AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Butler’s Saints pip Suns in AFL thriller

St Kilda prevailed with the aid of four Dan Butler goals in a thrilling four-point AFL win over Gold Coast on Thursday night.

AAP Newswire