Fyfe to have wet and wild time in attack

By AAP Newswire

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir is backing skipper Nat Fyfe to be an attacking menace in the wet when they take on Hawthorn at Optus Stadium. on Monday.

Heavy rain is forecast for Perth and Longmuir is keen to give Fyfe long stints in attack to increase Fremantle's scoring potency.

The two-time Brownlow medallist could be joined up forward by Jesse Hogan, who is a chance to return from a calf injury.

The recent return of Connor Blakely to the side plus the emergence of Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw have added extra strength to Fremantle's midfield.

It has given Longmuir the luxury of playing Fyfe up forward for longer periods.

Longmuir doesn't think the forecast wet weather will dampen Fyfe's output.

"We've seen over Fyfe's career that his ability in the wet to win contests at ground level and in the air is first class," Longmuir said.

"Having someone like that in your forward line - in wet conditions - someone who can win contests is really important.

"He really helps our forward line when he's down there because he draws a good defender and makes the defender accountable, plus he hits the scoreboard."

Hogan hasn't played since injuring his calf in the round-five win over Adelaide.

The former Demon is set to be named barring any unexpected setbacks, while Longmuir said defender Stephen Hill (adductor) and James Aish (concussion) have been locked in for returns.

Hawthorn are still sweating on the fitness of veteran Shaun Burgoyne, who felt tightness in his hamstring during the club's 31-point win over Carlton.

The Hawks are the only team who boast an unbeaten record at Optus Stadium, but they know they will face a stiff challenge against a Fremantle outfit who knocked off premiership contenders Collingwood last week.

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson said his team's come-from-behind win over Carlton had given them confidence.

"We by no means are back on track yet, but that one win helps with the morale," Clarkson said.

"It also just gives them some sort of indication that some of the hard work they've done in the previous three or four weeks is paying off."

HAWTHORN'S RESULTS AT OPTUS STADIUM

Round 9, 2020 - Beat Carlton by 31 points

Round 23, 2019 - Beat West Coast by 38 points

Round 19, 2018 - Beat Fremantle by 59 points

