Fagan praise for firing Lions forwards

Chris Fagan lauded re-deployed goal sneak Callum Ah Chee and key forward Eric Hipwood after they helped fire Brisbane's attack to victory over Western Bulldogs.

The Lions overcame their kicking yips to boot their highest score of the season in a 14.12 (96) to 11.6 (72) win at the Gabba on Saturday night, despite All-Australian forward Charlie Cameron being held goalless.

It came just four days after woeful inaccuracy saw them kick 4.17 (41) in a loss to Richmond.

Hipwood had failed to kick more than one goal in a match since June's season restart, but stepped up with 5.1 against the Bulldogs as the contest's most prolific forward.

"I was pleased with him because I felt like the last few weeks he's been working really hard without getting much scoreboard result as a forward," Fagan said.

"Swings and roundabouts, it came his way and he completed all of his shots, as well, which he's sort of been inaccurate at times.

"He got a reward and it was a really important contribution that he made."

Ah Chee moved forward against Richmond after teammate Cam Rayner suffered a hamstring injury, and the former Gold Coast player filled a similar role against the Bulldogs.

He kicked two first-quarter goals and could have had a third, and also took a mark of the year contender with a huge leap over Ryan Gardner in the goal square.

"He made a good contribution as part of the forward line and he's a really talented footballer," Fagan said.

"I honestly believe that when he really discovers how good he is, he can play anywhere on the ground.

"He can play back, he can play in the midfield and he can certainly play forward because he has natural forward line instincts."

Brisbane have played their last four matches in the space of 13 days and will make the most of a full week to prepare before their next match.

Fagan will give his players two days off to recover ahead of a meeting with North Melbourne at Metricon Stadium on Saturday.

"We'll let everyone take a breath and then get ready to go against North next week," he said.