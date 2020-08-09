AAP AFL

Bulldogs need to eradicate AFL lapses

By AAP Newswire

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge admits his players are "beating themselves up" over their inability to compete with the AFL's best teams over four quarters.

The Dogs were blown away by Brisbane in a five-goal burst at the end of the second term in a 24-point loss at the Gabba on Saturday night.

It came just five days after a similar drop-off in the third quarter against Port Adelaide cost them the chance to upset the ladder leaders.

Beveridge put it down to his young side's immaturity and inability to react fast enough when opponents get a run-on.

"We've played six okay quarters and two diabolical ones that have cost us both games, so that's where we sit," Beveridge said.

"We're immature, we're not able to drive for the 90-100 minutes that the game requires at the moment and we're honest with ourselves with that.

"Our players know it, they're beating themselves up over it a little bit, and it's my duty and our inspiration to support them and to drive them and to sometimes be a little bit hard on them to find a four-quarter outlook."

The Bulldogs got an early jump on Brisbane and kicked the first three goals, but Beveridge lamented the fact they weren't able to "maintain the rage".

"You can't let the wind go out of your sails through one or two or three involvements that should've been better from different individuals," he said.

"We're opening ourselves up at times through that."

The Dogs' third-straight defeat left them with a 5-6 record ahead of meetings with Adelaide and Melbourne at Metricon Stadium over the next fortnight.

"There's not much wiggle room for us now," Beveridge said.

"We couldn't afford to drop too many more if we think we can be there (in the finals) at the end of the year."

