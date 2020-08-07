AAP AFL

AFL Tigers say sorry to Chol after grope

By AAP Newswire

Richmond's Nick Vlastuin and Jayden Short have apologised to Mabior Chol for groping their Tigers teammate during post-match team songs.

The matter came to light at a Friday media conference with Richmond coach Damie Hardwick, who was asked by a reporter if he was aware of the incidents in the Tigers' dressing room after wins over the Western Bulldogs and Brisbane Lions.

Hardwick said he was not and later cut short the conference after continued questions on the issue.

The club released a statement late Friday saying it had "become aware of some player behaviour during post-match team songs recently that is unacceptable and not in line with the club or community expectations".

Vlastuin and Short both apologised to Chol.

"It was a stupid action and I am deeply embarrassed. I've apologised to Mabior," Vlastuin said in the statement.

"It was unacceptable behaviour and a poor example," Short said.

Chol said he took no offence.

"I have no issue whatsoever with those players, or any of my teammates, but understand that is not the sort of example we should be setting," Chol said.

The Tigers said they were "committed to providing a safe workplace environment".

