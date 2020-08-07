AAP AFL

Swans’ Papley fined by AFL for dive

By AAP Newswire

Coleman Medal candidate Tom Papley has been charged with "staging" after exaggerating contact to win a free kick during Sydney's loss to Collingwood on Thursday night.

Papley appeared to make the most of minimal contact from Magpies defender Brayden Maynard in a marking contest during the fourth quarter at the Gabba.

The action drew immediate condemnation from fans on social media, as well as Maynard, who told controlling umpire Eleni Glouftsis it was "the flop of the year".

Papley missed the resulting shot at goal.

The incident drew a $750 fine for a first offence, but can be reduced to $500 with an early guilty plea.

The charge comes less than two weeks after Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson caused a stir when he slammed Papley as a repeat offender.

Clarkson claimed the Swans' goal sneak "milks a free kick as good as anyone in the competition".

Meanwhile, Collingwood's Callum Brown can accept a $1000 fine for a dangerous tackle on Sydney's Jordan Dawson.

St Kilda's Nick Coffield can accept a $1000 fine for striking Gold Coast's Ben Ainsworth.

