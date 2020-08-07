AAP AFL

Fagan backs Lions to overcome kicking yips

By AAP Newswire

Chris Fagan - AAP

1 of 1

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan is backing his players to overcome their goal-kicking yips and has refuted suggestions it's a serious concern for the Lions' AFL premiership aspirations.

They have to quickly respond from Tuesday night's wayward display against Richmond, when they kicked 4.17 to lose by 41 points despite dominating periods of the contest in general play.

Due to the short turnaround before hosting the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba on Saturday night, the Lions have stayed away from trying to fix anything related to their goal-kicking accuracy.

"We've only had four days to train, so you reckon we've done much (goal-kicking practice)?," Fagan said on Friday.

"This is a first for AFL football playing games four days apart and doing it back-to-back.

"You can't expect the players to go out and play hard for four quarters if you train them hard in the days preceding. It's really all about recovery."

Fagan says the Lions simply had an off-night around goal against the reigning premiers and he doesn't see it as a long-term issue.

It was Richmond's 15th straight victory over Brisbane, having not lost to the Lions since 2009.

"We shouldn't carry on like the club kicks 15 more points than goals each week," Fagan said.

"It happened last (game) and a game against Adelaide. Outside of that, we've kicked more goals than points.

"The week before we kicked 14.7 against Essendon; it fluctuates.

"There were lots of elements of the game that were the best we've ever played against Richmond."

The third-placed Lions are set to welcome back some experienced reinforcements for their clash against the Bulldogs, with Luke Beveridge's men determined to snap a two-game losing run and force their way back into the top eight.

Long-kicking Lions defender Daniel Rich has recovered from a hamstring injury, strong marking forward Daniel McStay is back from suspension and veteran halfback Grant Birchall is available after being rested against the Tigers.

But Brisbane will be without explosive forward Cameron Rayner, whose consecutive 55-game streak since debuting in round one, 2018 will end.

Fagan expects the 20-year-old to miss up to a month.

Latest articles

World

North Korea’s Kim orders flood relief

Heavy rain has brought flooding to both North and South Korea in recent days, and concern is growing about damage to North Korean crops.

AAP Newswire
World

India hits 40,000 virus deaths, 2m cases

India has the third-highest caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil, with 40,000 deaths and two million cases.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump issues orders for US ban on TikTok

The Trump administration is stepping up efforts to purge ‘untrusted’ Chinese apps such as TikTok from US digital networks.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Coach Hinkley hails Port’s AFL resilience

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder-leaders are showing a “special” resilience.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Melbourne trounce hapless Adelaide in AFL

Melbourne defeated Adelaide by 51 points in Wednesday night’s AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions smash dismal Bombers in AFL clash

Brisbane have kept Essendon to their lowest AFL score this century, with the Lions smashing the Bombers by 63 points at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

AAP Newswire