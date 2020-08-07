Rising AFL star Balta set for Dixon task

Emerging Richmond defender Noah Balta will be handed the biggest challenge of his fledgling AFL career when he lines up on Port Adelaide beast Charlie Dixon.

The Power key forward has monstered opponents throughout the 2020 season and shapes as a possible game-breaker when the ladder leaders host the reigning premiers at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Dixon has a 6cm height advantage on Balta and weighs 5kg more than his likely opponent.

But the Tigers are prepared to go with the 20-year-old - who has been likened to retired star Alex Rance - in the absence of injured dual premiership backman David Astbury.

"We'll probably look at a young Noah Balta to have that opportunity on him first and foremost, and see how he goes," Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said.

"It's an enormous opportunity for Noah and one we're prepared to back him in with."

Dixon has kicked 17 goals from eight matches this season to sit firmly in Coleman Medal contention and has clunked more contested marks than any other player in the competition.

The 29-year-old veteran's average of 3.4 contested marks a game puts him well clear of his nearest rival, Fremantle's Matt Taberner, who averages 2.3.

"(Dixon) is incredible," Hardwick said.

"His contested marking is very good and it has been for a long time.

"I think his consistency at this level has by far exceeded his seasons gone past.

"He's so dynamic as well and he's very good at ground level."

Balta has played 18 AFL games since making his debut in round one last year and has impressed since replacing Astbury in round five this season.