AAP AFL

AFL query boots involved in Quaynor injury

By AAP Newswire

Isaac Quaynor is stretchered off The Gabba. - AAP

1 of 1

The AFL will investigate whether the leg injury suffered by Collingwood's Isaac Quaynor was the result of an opponent wearing boots with illegal metal studs.

Quaynor was hurt during the dying stages of the Magpies' narrow win over Sydney on Thursday night when he tackled Sydney debutant Sam Wicks.

Wicks' boots accidentally raked down the front of Quaynor's shin as the players fell to the ground and left a deep wound that will sideline the Magpies defender for multiple weeks.

After the match, the Swans told media Wicks was wearing "standard issue screw-ins".

But images have since emerged that show Wicks may have been wearing a hybrid Nike boot that includes some metal studs.

It is unclear what penalty, if any, either Wicks or the Swans would face if he was wearing metal studs, as the incident is believed to be unprecedented.

"It's against AFL regulations, clearly, to have metal stops," AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan told 3AW radio on Friday.

"The umpires don't (check players' boots) ... I think the clubs and the individuals need to be accountable for not having dangerous footwear."

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley, who has spent almost three decades in the AFL system, said the damage to Quaynor was unlike any he had ever seen.

"I haven't heard of that happening in all my time in footy," Buckley said post-match.

"Studs pierce the skin periodically ... but you would never see what happened to Isaac in that last quarter ever."

Quaynor was taken off the field on a stretcher and images showed a wound measuring more than half the length of his shin.

"His (Wicks') studs sort of raked across his shin and actually split his (Quaynor's) shin six or eight inches completely open," Buckley said.

"The kid could've had metal studs in as well, so that was his bad luck, to tackle the only kid that had that.

"That will be a couple of weeks (out of action) and it will depend on how we can clean the wound and heal that up."

Sydney coach John Longmire was asked in his post-match press conference whether any of his players were wearing metal studs, but he was not sure.

"It's the first I've heard of it, I've got no idea," Longmire said.

A Swans spokesperson later said the boots were "standard issue screw-ins".

Latest articles

News

Jayme McCrae, 21, has been homeless for five months

On the night of July 28 — the night of his 21st birthday — Jayme McCrae should have been surrounded by family and friends, celebrating his official transition to adulthood. Instead, he was alone, sleeping in his car on a freezing...

Charmayne Allison
News

Politicians vow to address Shepparton’s homelessness crisis

Local politicians claim they are doing all they can to address Greater Shepparton’s homelessness crisis. State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed has vowed to continue lobbying the Victorian Government until this growing local issue becomes top...

Charmayne Allison
News

SPC finalises EBA with employees

After six months of negotiations and several negative votes, fruit processor SPC has concluded an enterprise bargaining agreement with many of its factory staff. Talks to update the agreement started more than six months ago, and several times...

Geoff Adams

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Coach Hinkley hails Port’s AFL resilience

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder-leaders are showing a “special” resilience.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Melbourne trounce hapless Adelaide in AFL

Melbourne defeated Adelaide by 51 points in Wednesday night’s AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions smash dismal Bombers in AFL clash

Brisbane have kept Essendon to their lowest AFL score this century, with the Lions smashing the Bombers by 63 points at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

AAP Newswire