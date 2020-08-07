AAP AFL

Giants claw back for AFL win over Bombers

By AAP Newswire





GWS overcame a historically slow start to wind in a 29-point margin and remain in the AFL's top eight with a win over Essendon in the wet on Friday.

The Giants and Bombers managed just four points between them in the first quarter at Metricon Stadium - the lowest-scoring opening term since 1965.

But the Bombers broke the contest open with five straight second quarter goals, stretching that lead again early in the third term before their offence slowly disappeared in a 8.11 (59) to 8.7 (55) victory.

The Giants kicked just two first-half goals but Essendon managed just 16 points in the second half, the Giants overcoming a 16-point final quarter margin thanks to two Jeremy Cameron goals and Heath Shaw's first two-goal bag in eight years.

Callan Ward then goaled from a penalty, the insurance they needed when Adam Saad launched a long-range goal with just seconds remaining.

The Giants stayed in seventh with the win, while the Bombers missed a chance to leapfrog them into the same position.

Giants veteran Shaw provided the talking point of a dour first quarter when his bump on Jacob Townsend ended the Bomber's evening in sickening fashion.

The pair clashed in the goal square, Townsend then thudding to the ground to end his night inside the first few minutes of the contest.

A pumped Sam Draper kicked his first AFL goal for the Bombers before Giants defender Phil Davis was thrown forward and helped set up a Jeremy Finlayson goal.

Davis was soon hopping off with a knee injury, but was able to return as they went about their recovery.

Cameron lobbed up with two crucial goals, his second set up brilliantly by Harry Himmelberg's dash down the right wing.

The Bombers next play on Wednesday against Gold Coast while the Giants have a bye.

