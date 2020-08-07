Butler’s Saints pip Suns in AFL thriller

St Kilda have rallied for a fourth-straight AFL win to shoot to second on the ladder, again storming home in a see-sawing contest to defeat Gold Coast by four points.

The Saints trailed by nine points inside the last 10 minutes before Dan Butler played match winner, kicking his third and fourth goals in an exhilarating 12.6 (78) to 11.8 (74) victory at Metricon Stadium.

Ben King (three goals) won personal bragging rights over his twin brother Max (one goal) on Thursday night in their first AFL meeting.

But Max's Saints took the points, made to work as the Suns twice responded with four-straight goals to lead narrowly at half-time and again late in the final term.

St Kilda though, through Butler, Josh Battle (two goals), Jack Billings (27 disposals) and Jack Steele (21 touches) produced another final-quarter flurry ahead of a date with fifth-placed Geelong on Monday.

"It's very rewarding for a person that's so humble," St Kilda coach Brett Ratten said of Butler.

"He's just a pleasure to coach and he just goes about his work so quietly and for him to have another good game and no fuss, he'll just roll up against next week.

"It wasn't perfect for us tonight (losing clearances and contested possessions) ... but some of these games we've let slip and tonight we found a way."

It was the Suns' (4-6) fifth loss in their past six games but they showed they are not far off finals, matching the Saints who improved to 7-3 to jump ahead of Brisbane on percentage.

"We were in it up to our eyeballs, had our opportunities so they're hurting because we were playing a red-hot team and had an opportunity to win," coach Stuart Dew said.

"But gee it's exciting to see them to come back; to fight back showed real maturity but also some grit."

St Kilda's pressure looked to be compounding on the Suns as the visitors carved out an early three-goal lead on Thursday night when Max King was caught high and kicked straight.

But the hosts lifted their own intensity, beating Brett Ratten's men around the contest and carving out four consecutive goals of their own.

Just as they edged back ahead more unforced defensive errors stalled their run.

Izak Rankine sparked them though, following up another bright mark with an intercept goal before Noah Anderson snapped truly to make it a three-point deficit at the final break.

Wil Powell (two goals) marked strongly while King earned another free kick, both kicking straight as the Suns led by nine inside the final 10 minutes.

St Kilda came again though, Butler curling a clever kick through and Josh Battle showing poise from 45m as the Saints led by three.

Gold Coast threatened but again clean hands out of defence saved St Kilda, Butler then streaming forward to add a fourth with another brilliantly calm finish.

Rankine squeezed another goal late for the Suns but they couldn't manufacture a winner in the final minute.