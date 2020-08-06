Rookie AFL star Rowell commits to Suns

AAP AFL

Matt Rowell will remain with Gold Coast until at least the end of the 2023 AFL season after the Suns young gun sealed a two-year contract extension.

The midfielder confirmed his hype as the No.1 draft pick with a trio of best-on-ground performances for the Suns before suffering a shoulder injury against Geelong and opting for surgery that will likely see him out for the season.

Just turned 19, Rowell had drawn comparisons to Cats champion Joel Selwood for his bullocking style and was hot property beyond next season.

But he has chosen to remain at the improving Suns alongside a growing list of young talent in a huge boost for coach Stuart Dew, who extended his contract earlier this season.

"A lot of our group is between 18 and 22 so there's going to be a lot of development and growth," Rowell said.

"It's going to be really cool to see how far we can get.

"I'm doing all I can to get back as soon as I can ... I'll be back bigger and better out of this."

Suns football boss Jon Haines said Rowell's signature was another nod to the club's trajectory.

"Matt is an outstanding young man from a wonderful family and has already had an enormous impact on our football club," he said.

"We have no doubt that impact will continue to grow as his career progresses at the Suns and his commitment is further evidence of the playing groups commitment to each other and the future."

