Dockers re-sign AFLW cult hero Roux

Fremantle are well-placed to keep their all-conquering AFLW squad together after re-signing cult hero Roxanne Roux, gun midfielder Hayley Miller and ruck Mim Strom on new deals.

The Dockers were the only unbeaten side during the regular season in 2020 and they thumped Gold Coast 80-10 in the semi-finals before the campaign was abandoned due to COVID-19.

Fremantle received a big triple boost on Thursday when it was confirmed Roux, Miller and Strom had signed two-year extensions.

The signing of Miller means Fremantle have locked in their entire leadership group from this year, with captain Kara Antonio, reigning fairest and best winner Kiara Bowers, Ebony Antonio and Gabby O'Sullivan already committed for 2021.

Other players already contracted for next season are Gemma Houghton, Stephanie Cain, Philipa Seth, Ange Stannett, Ashley Sharp, Sabreena Duffy, Tayla Bresland and Matilda Sergeant.

With the bulk of the team's stars already locked away, Fremantle are set to turn their attention to re-signing defender Evie Gooch after her strong 2020 form.

Roux immediately stamped herself as a cult hero courtesy of her booming kicks and strong contested marking.

Strom was awarded Fremantle's best first-year player last season and ranked fourth for hitouts and third for possessions by a ruck in 2020.

Meanwwhile, Collingwood's Katie Lynch joined the Western Bulldogs as part of a three-club trade.

Adelaide snared Bulldogs midfielder Hannah Munyard as part of the deal, with a series of picks also changing hands.

Thursday's other three-club deal saw GWS trade experienced defender Lisa Whiteley to the Crows and receive Melbourne's Katherine Smith.

Carlton traded selection 15 to Melbourne for Elise O'Dea and Madeleine Guerin.

