AAP AFL

AFL debutant and Ward to cover GWS void

By AAP Newswire

GWS Giants' Xavier O'Halloran - AAP

1 of 1

Xavier O'Halloran was glued to his TV almost four years ago when the then teenager willed GWS to defeat in their epic AFL preliminary final against Western Bulldogs.

On Friday night, O'Halloran will make his AFL debut and seek to help the Giants scramble further up the ladder without hamstrung duo Toby Greene and Matt de Boer.

GWS have made three changes for their clash with Essendon at Metricon Stadium, calling up O'Halloran plus fit-again veterans Callan Ward and Shane Mumford in place of Greene, de Boer and rested ruckman Sam Jacobs.

O'Halloran's late grandfather is Ron McCarthy, who was part of Footscray's 1954 VFL premiership side.

A versatile midfielder, O'Halloran will run out with No.33 on his back - the same number as McCarthy - but his dreams of premiership glory are now orange, charcoal and white rather than red, white and blue.

"My brother did (go up to Sydney for the 2016 prelim) ... I obviously barracked for the Doggies growing up as a kid," O'Halloran said.

"I was very happy that we beat GWS in the 2016 finals. That was a good year.

"But now I'm a Giants man. The tables have turned and wholeheartedly Giants now.

"I was absolutely ecstatic to get a job anywhere in the AFL ... I feel extremely fortunate and grateful the Giants picked me up when they did, couldn't be happier to be here."

The 20-year-old's family in Melbourne won't be able to watch his debut in person due to COVID-19 restrictions, but O'Halloran was thrilled to provide some good news in a difficult time.

"They'd 100 per cent be there if they could," he said.

"Obviously it's unfortunate circumstances but everyone is going through it and making sacrifices.

"I know they'll be supporting me, wherever they are, loudly and wholeheartedly.

"I love my family ... hopefully I can make them proud."

O'Halloran's maturity belies his age and lack of AFL experience.

Recruiters had been spruiking the Victorian's leadership qualities long before he was selected with pick No.22 in the 2018 draft.

"I hope to bring a fair bit of energy, enthusiasm and voice," O'Halloran said.

"Encouragement of other players, when things are or aren't going well, is one of the things I focus on."

Latest articles

News

Hendrix could rock your world if you let him

HENDRIX could be the experience you’ve been waiting for. If you’re looking for a furry friend, you could try a little tenderness and take this two-year-old domestic short hair home. Sources say this rocker is ready to leave the high life behind him...

Alex Gretgrix
News

PV Amphibious finds a new owner

THE Paddle Vessel Amphibious has a new skipper — and he’s hoping to recruit the Victorian and federal governments to join his crew. He probably wouldn’t mind if Lady Luck jumped on board as well. After all, the Amphibious has sunk twice...

Brayden May
News

Council news | In brief

See the east in detail The detailed design for the Echuca East Community Precinct is almost completed. Developed in consultation with current and potential users the project includes a new multi-purpose building, playground, dog exercise area and...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Coach Hinkley hails Port’s AFL resilience

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder-leaders are showing a “special” resilience.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Melbourne trounce hapless Adelaide in AFL

Melbourne defeated Adelaide by 51 points in Wednesday night’s AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions smash dismal Bombers in AFL clash

Brisbane have kept Essendon to their lowest AFL score this century, with the Lions smashing the Bombers by 63 points at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

AAP Newswire