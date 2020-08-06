AAP AFL

Demon referred directly to AFL tribunal

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne's Alex Neal-Bullen - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne's Alex Neal-Bullen has been referred directly to the AFL tribunal for his dangerous tackle on Adelaide's Will Hamill.

Hamill was knocked out when slung to the ground during the first quarter of the Crows' loss to the Demons on Wednesday night.

Neal-Bullen was booked for rough conduct (dangerous tackle) and the incident has been graded careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.

The match review officer also charged Geelong midfielder Cameron Guthrie, who is in career-best form, for his dangerous tackle on North Melbourne debutant Lachlan Hosie.

However, Guthrie is not at risk of missing the Cats' crunch match against St Kilda as he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Crows forward Lachlan Murphy has been offered a one-match ban for engaging in rough conduct against Jack Viney.

Demons Tom Sparrow and Harley Bennell both face $1000 fines for rough-conduct charges, while teammate Jay Lockhart and former Adelaide captain Taylor Walker will be docked $750 and $1000 respectively for striking if they accept their charges.

Latest articles

News

End of an era for Archer St Service Station

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Stop travel breaches, says Sheed

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed is fearful too many people are slipping through the COVID-19 net and entering the Shepparton region. Ms Sheed said her office was receiving calls “every day” from constituents complaining of Melbourne people...

James Bennett
News

Vandals leave $10,000 clean up bill at Mooroopna Museum

The Historical Society of Mooroopna has been left with a hefty clean-up bill of more than $10,000 after vandals targeted its building. Close to a dozen windows have been smashed at the Mooroopna Museum and Gallery in Park St, which is run by the...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Coach Hinkley hails Port’s AFL resilience

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder-leaders are showing a “special” resilience.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Melbourne trounce hapless Adelaide in AFL

Melbourne defeated Adelaide by 51 points in Wednesday night’s AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions smash dismal Bombers in AFL clash

Brisbane have kept Essendon to their lowest AFL score this century, with the Lions smashing the Bombers by 63 points at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

AAP Newswire