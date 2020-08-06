AAP AFL

Eagles hope to give McGovern thumbs up

By AAP Newswire

West Coast's Jeremy McGovern - AAP

West Coast coach Adam Simpson is hopeful star defender Jeremy McGovern and goalsneak Liam Ryan will be given the thumbs up to play in Sunday's AFL clash with Carlton at Optus Stadium.

McGovern has missed the past two games with a broken right thumb and he has been careful to avoid using that hand to spoil at training since then.

The 28-year-old got through training on Thursday and is firming for a return against the Blues.

"He's more likely than unlikely," Simpson said.

"We'll see how he goes at the captain's run on Saturday and if he gets through that he'll be likely to play.

"He's been reluctant to do that (spoil with his right hand) since he hurt himself.

"But I think if he has to do it he can. He's just been avoiding that. He's just got to carry it for a little bit."

Simpson said scans cleared Ryan of any damage to his hamstring and the premiership forward would be given a final test on Saturday.

"He didn't train today but he ran and he got over 30km an hour on his running," Simpson said.

"He'll be another one that we'll get to captain's run and see how he's going.

"With both of those guys, at this time of the week we're quite buoyant about it but it doesn't mean it's a lock."

Midfielder Jack Redden is a chance to return from a quad injury, but the Eagles might rest one-game defender Harry Edwards after his concussion last week.

Ryan hasn't missed a game since 2018.

Although the 23-year-old has only managed 11 goals in nine games this season, his creativity around the ground and tackling at ground level has been crucial.

West Coast have become premiership favourites on the back of a five-match winning streak.

The Blues will be aiming to bounce back from last week's 31-point loss to Hawthorn, when they blew a 31-0 lead.

