Port’s Jonas, Wines look to AFL milestones

The number 150 is a constant theme in Port Adelaide's chase of their second AFL premiership.

As the club acknowledges its foundation year of 1870, captain Tom Jonas and his former offsider Ollie Wines will both celebrate milestones in Saturday's blockbuster clash with reigning premiers Richmond at the Adelaide Oval.

For players who have been linked in so many ways during their careers, it seems fitting the pair will both play their 150th matches together.

Jonas is the Power's sole skipper this season after sharing the job with Wines last year.

The co-captaincy model didn't go down well with Port fans, with the club demoting Wines to vice-captain after backlash from members.

But the failed captaincy experiment hasn't affected Jonas and Wines' friendship, or the Power's on-field prospects.

Port sit atop the AFL ladder ahead of their biggest test yet of their premiership credentials - attempting to tame the Tigers, who have hit top-gear in dominant victories over the Western Bulldogs and Brisbane.

"It's been a bumpy road (during the career) and we probably haven't got to where we would have liked to have got to as a team," gritty defender Jonas said.

"But to play your 150th game in Port's 150th year is an absolute honour.

"To do it with one of your great mates and a leader of the club is even better.

"Since the day he (Wines) came into the club as an 18-year-old he's had a huge impact.

"Nothing really changed between us (after the captaincy decision).

"We went with the decision that was made for the best of the footy club and our goals didn't change.

"We're still aligned in wanting to win a premiership."

Jonas debuted in 2011, with Port anchored near the bottom of the ladder before Ken Hinkley took over as coach in 2013.

That year also coincided with the arrival of Wines, with the hard-bodied midfielder taken at pick seven in the 2012 draft.