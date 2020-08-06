AAP AFL

Demons coach calls for Gawn protection

By AAP Newswire

Gawn - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin is again appealing for greater protection for his captain and star ruckman Max Gawn.

Gawn's fitness will be closely monitored after copping another battering in the Demons' 51-point demolition of Adelaide on Wednesday night.

The Melbourne ace was repeatedly crashed into behind play by Crows players, with Goodwin saying it's a common opposition tactic.

"He gets a lot of attention, Max," Goodwin said after Melbourne's 13.10 (88) to 5.7 (37) triumph at Adelaide Oval.

"And we continually speak to the various powers to be about the attention he gets.

"He gets clearly targeted around just getting to a stoppage and hopefully we will start to get some protection at some stage.

"It happens every week, he's a target for most teams.

" ... But at some stage hopefuly that will come to an end and we can get on with playing some footy and protect some of our important players in the league that showcase our game.

"It's really important they get the chance to do that."

Gawn had scans before fronting against the Crows, but he and the Demons haven't revealed specifically where he's hurting.

"He was sore," Goodwin said.

"He is carrying a few little niggles - unbelievable leadership to get himself going and up for this game."

Gawn and his teammates will now remain Adelaide, where they will play North Melbourne on Sunday.

The short gap between fixtures will be Melbourne's second four-day break between games in the past fortnight.

After the initial four-day gap, the Demons were thrashed by Port Adelaide by 51 points last Thursday night.

"We didn't get the result we were looking for in the first game on a really short break but that doesn't mean we change our plans and go different," Goodwin said.

"We will look at our squad, make sure it's healthy and got all its energy back."

Latest articles

National

COVID-affected west Sydney school closed

St Margaret Mary’s Primary School in Merrylands is the latest NSW school to be attended by a COVID-positive person, prompting its closure for cleaning.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic business, permit virus rules kick in

As regional Victoria enters stage three restrictions, coronavirus-hit Melbourne will begin adjusting to new rules for businesses and workers from Thursday.

AAP Newswire
National

Cybersecurity plan targets dark web crooks

Police will be given more powers to identify people engaging in serious criminal activity online, under a $1.7 billion cybersecurity strategy.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Coach Hinkley hails Port’s AFL resilience

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder-leaders are showing a “special” resilience.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions smash dismal Bombers in AFL clash

Brisbane have kept Essendon to their lowest AFL score this century, with the Lions smashing the Bombers by 63 points at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Daw wins on AFL return as Roos smash Crows

North Melbourne’s Majak Daw has enjoyed a winning return to the AFL, with the Kangaroos thrashing winless Adelaide by 69 points at Metricon Stadium.

AAP Newswire