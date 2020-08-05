AAP AFL

Roos’ Brown suffers knee injury at Gabba

By AAP Newswire

North Melbourne's Ben Brown - AAP

North Melbourne key forward Ben Brown's AFL return has ended in painful and premature fashion at the Gabba.

Brown suffered a knee injury in the first term of his side's match against Geelong, with the Kangaroos confirming shortly after quarter-time that he would play no further part in the contest.

Brown twisted his left knee, which was already strapped, while being tackled by Cats defender Mark Blicavs.

The 27-year-old Brown grimaced in pain after the incident and trudged off into the rooms.

Brown, who could have won last year's Coleman medal if not for a career-best haul of nine goals from Jeremy Cameron in the final round, was dropped last week by North.

"Ben needed that. We made the call based on form," Kangaroos coach Rhyce Shaw said on Tuesday.

"He has continued to work hard, as he normally does.

"He has taken it really well. He is the ultimate professional and he is really invested in what we are doing.

"I am really looking forward to seeing what he can do when he gets his opportunity again."

Brown comes off contract at the end of this season and his future has been a topic of speculation throughout 2020.

