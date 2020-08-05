Dees trade another player, eye AFLW draft

Melbourne have offloaded another player as the Demons seriously target this year's AFLW draft.

After a three-way trade on Wednesday, former No.3 draft pick Bianca Jakobsson has become a St Kilda player.

The defender heads to her third AFLW club after joining the Demons from Carlton before the 2018 season.

Melbourne gain pick 29 - the 18th selection in the Victorian draft - for moving on Jakobbson to the Saints.

Demons AFLW list manager Todd Patterson said it was a strategic move to look at the draft as they chase their first premiership.

Melbourne have traded for picks five, 11 and 18 since the start of the AFLW's sign and trade period on Monday.

"(Jakobsson) has been a great servant of the club since crossing from Carlton, and we missed her this year as she pursued her work with the police academy," Patterson said.

"Not only has she contributed off the field, but she has been a key member of our Melbourne academy, both from a coaching and administrative level."

North Melbourne were also involved in the trade, with a number of draft picks changing hands between the three clubs.

Although St Kilda welcome Jakobsson, the Saints have traded forward Jess Sedunary back to Adelaide.

Sedunary played in the Crows' 2017 flag but moved to St Kilda for the Saints' inaugural AFLW season this year.

Adelaide football manager Phil Harper said the 29-year-old Sedunary would be welcomed back to the Crows with open arms.

"Jess was offered an exceptional deal by St Kilda, we certainly understood that and there were no hard feelings when she left last year," Harper said.