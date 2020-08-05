AAP AFL

Tigers AFL star Lynch fined for misconduct

By AAP Newswire

Harris Andrews of the Lions tackles Tom Lynch of the Tigers - AAP

Key Richmond forward Tom Lynch and star Brisbane fullback Harris Andrews have been issued fines by the AFL.

Lynch was charged with misconduct against Lions defender Alex Witherden during the first quarter of the Tigers' resounding 41-point victory at Metricon Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Tigers big man shoved Witherden's head into the turf after laying a tackle.

With an early plea, Lynch can accept a $500 sanction.

Andrews has been fined $1000 for a dangerous tackle on Lynch during the third quarter.

The rough conduct incident was assessed as careless, low impact and high contact.

