King brothers meet as Suns eyes Saints

The "kick it to Ben King" AFL game plan may have been a tongue in cheek suggestion from Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew.

But he did concede a dominant Thursday night against St Kilda, and Ben's twin brother Max, would solve a few problems.

A bag of goals against the Saints would ensure bragging rights go Ben King's way in the sibling's first AFL encounter against the other.

It would also breath life into the Suns' season after four losses in their past five games.

Gold Coast (4-5) won three straight to surge up the ladder when the season resumed.

But they find themselves 11th before their clash with St Kilda (6-3), who sit fourth after a three-game winning streak for the first time in more than three years.

The King twins, set to be the sixth pair in AFL history trade blows in opposing goal squares at Metricon Stadium, will provide a quirky subplot.

"We're going to kick it to Ben as much as possible so he kicks more than Max," Dew said.

"But no, no (on a serious note) he works really hard, he'd love to have a good game I'm sure and have the bragging rights and for us to bounce back as a club.

"It's a great moment for the King family and they can't lose tomorrow night; they're one family that'll be happy either way."

Ben kicked three goals against Geelong in round five but has managed just four in his past five games, compared to his brother's nine.

Dew said the dry spell was no blight on Ben's form, rather an indication of his willingness to lead away from the hot zone to create space for his teammates.

The Suns were off the pace on Sunday against GWS and the in-form Saints are capable of punishing them if they don't improve on Thursday.

"They play a good brand of footy ... we're really keen to see how we measure up against one of the top teams but if we give them as much room as we gave GWS then we'll struggle," Dew said.

Dew will continue to pick on form rather than rest or rotate players with Sean Lemmens set to return and Sam Flanders a chance of making his debut.

Key defender Rory Thompson will make his long-awaited return from a knee injury in a scratch match on Thursday.

TWINNING IN THE AFL

* Shane Wakelin (COL) v Darryl Wakelin (PA)

* Adam Selwood (WCE) v Troy Selwood (BL)

* Nathan Brown (COL) v Mitch Brown (WCE)

* Nathan Lonie (HAW, PA) v Ryan Lonie (COL)

* Kade Kolodjashnij (GC, MEL) v Jake Kolodjashnij (GEE)

* Max King (STK) v Ben King (GC)