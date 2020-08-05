AAP AFL

‘Sombre’ Magpies happier in Qld AFL hub

By AAP Newswire

Jordan Roughead - AAP

1 of 1

Under-fire Collingwood have put a disastrous end to their time in Western Australia behind them and are already happier on the Gold Coast.

A promising AFL season has recently gone into freefall, with injuries, COVID-19 protocol breaches and consecutive defeats leaving the Magpies precariously placed outside of the top eight.

The club relocated to Queensland after almost a month in Perth following their shock defeat to Fremantle on Sunday in preparation for Thursday night's game against 17th-placed Sydney at the Gabba.

Despite travelling across the country and contending with only a four-day break before tackling the Swans, Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says Magpies spirits have lifted.

"We were a little bit sombre Sunday night and Monday morning," Buckley said on Wednesday.

"Jumping on a plane and getting over here brought more than a touch of light to us given the boys ran into their families on Monday night.

"They were met by a banner the wives and children had put together over the course of the day, it was quite emotional actually."

Buckley had his own issues to contend with in Perth, copping a $25,000 fine after he and his assistant Brenton Sanderson played tennis with Fed Cup captain Alicia Molik.

The coronavirus breach came just a day after Magpies president Eddie McGuire hit out at other clubs for not following COVID-19 rules.

Buckley says off-field dramas weren't the only reason why Collingwood's form has faltered after starting life in WA with an impressive victory over Geelong.

Having key players, including captain Scott Pendlebury, sidelined hasn't helped the Magpies' cause.

The veteran midfielder is yet to recover from a quad injury and will sit out the clash with the Swans.

But key defender Jordan Roughead will come straight back into the side after being a surprise omission against the Dockers.

Buckley defended dropping the Western Bulldogs premiership player, saying the club needed to be smart about how it managed a weary group during a busy schedule of games.

"We try and put as balanced a 22 out as we can each week," Buckley said.

"We know that we weren't going to be able to put the same 22 out on the park for the four games so we found an opportunity for (debutant) Mark Keane, who did some good things."

Latest articles

Sport

SDJFL | under-16 round three

Numurkah finished its Shepparton District Junior Football League campaign with a comprehensive win against Echuca United Gold. While they will now be forced to wait until next year to continue to shine on the field, a number of Blues showed...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

SDJFL | under-14 round three

Shepparton Swans White has finished the now-abandoned Shepparton District Junior Football League under-14 season on top of the ladder. The Swans secured that somewhat-dubious honour with a third-straight thrashing, beating Shepparton United Blue by...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

SDJFL | Youth Girls round three wrap

Shepparton United claimed a comfortable win in what would prove to be its final outing of the Shepparton District Junior Football League Youth Girls season. The campaign United began hoping it could gain redemption for last year’s agonising grand...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Coach Hinkley hails Port’s AFL resilience

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder-leaders are showing a “special” resilience.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Roos’ Daw ready for uplifting AFL comeback

North Melbourne’s Majak Daw will make a fairytale AFL comeback, less than two years after suffering career-threatening hip and pelvic injuries.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions smash dismal Bombers in AFL clash

Brisbane have kept Essendon to their lowest AFL score this century, with the Lions smashing the Bombers by 63 points at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

AAP Newswire