Physical Lynch has Tigers roaring in AFL

There was plenty of fight from Richmond forward Tom Lynch on display in the AFL match against Brisbane.

The Tigers' spearhead was taking on all comers in the Lions' defence at Metricon Stadium as the defending premiers claimed a 41-point win.

An off-the-ball incident on Alex Witherden in the first half may attract the attention of the AFL's match review officer.

There was also plenty of push and shove with Lynch and multiple Lions defenders before the start of the third quarter.

In between that, Lynch kicked three goals to add impact on the scoreboard.

With fellow tall forward Jack Riewoldt booting four majors, it was a display that impressed Tigers coach Damien Hardwick.

"It's when he plays his best footy, he's physical," Hardwick said.

"It's funny, for a guy that is such a nice person off the field, you look at it he's quite aggressive.

"The way he hits the ball, he jumps in the contest. He's got his mojo back which is great. He's aggressive. That's the way we like him."

Lynch's return to form couldn't have come at a better time for the third-placed Tigers, who will next travel to South Australia to face competition leaders Port Adelaide on Saturday.

Hardwick was relishing the prospect of pitting his team against the Power.

"We've got a formidable challenge over in Adelaide this week," he said.

"They're sitting on top of the ladder, play a dynamic brand of footy so it's a challenge we're looking forward to, and we can't wait to get on the plane."

