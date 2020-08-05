AAP AFL

Demons coach predicts fierce AFL response

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin - AAP

1 of 1

For Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin the AFL's schedule squeeze has one bonus: the Demons don't have to wait long to answer their critics.

They meet winless Adelaide on Wednesday night at Adelaide Oval with Goodwin expecting a fierce response to last week's humiliating loss to Port Adelaide.

The Power hammered Melbourne by 51 points last Thursday night in a display Melbourne club chairman Glen Bartlett described as "insipid".

Bartlett's words, and wider condemnation from footy pundits, is still ringing in the collective ears of the Demons.

"We have got an incredibly proud group," Goodwin said.

"They know they have done the work. They have got clarity around their role, so they're looking forward to the opportunity.

"We are a club that want to attack the game and we just can't wait to get back out there ... we regressed badly in last week's game and we get a chance to do something about it.

"Everyone at the footy club, the players, the coaches, everyone involved in the footy department, we can't wait to pay."

The mindset is ominous for the Crows, who suffered their own embarrassment last week.

Rock-bottom Adelaide were thrashed by 67 points by North Melbourne, who were 17th on the ladder before that game.

The Crows have made eight changes to their side, recalling acting captain Tom Doedee, Taylor Walker, Ned McHenry, Fraser McAsey, David Mackay, Darcy Fogarty and giving AFL debuts to Harry Schoenberg and Lachlan Sholl.

Adelaide listed Kyle Hartigan, Andrew McPherson, Shane McAdam, Tyson Stengle as omitted due to being managed while Bryce Gibbs, Rory Atkins, Riley Knight and Kieran Strachan were dropped.

The Demons made four changes with Tom McDonald, Oscar McDonald and Mitch Hannan dropped and Kysiah Pickett sidelined by an ankle injury.

Melbourne summoned Adam Tomlinson, Harley Bennell, Aaron vandenBerg and Alex Neal-Bullen.

Latest articles

News

Going, going ... but not quite gone

When Alan Rossignoli closed the door of his Wyndham St real estate business last week, he ended more than 40 years of Shepparton CBD presence. But the Rossignoli name has been synonymous with Shepparton real estate for much longer. John Lewis talked...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton mother sent to jail for using stolen bank card

A Shepparton mother has been sentenced to 14 days’ imprisonment after using a bank card which had been stolen by a co-accused during an alleged aggravated burglary. Chantal Spencer, 37, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Monday where...

Liz Mellino
News

Libraries close again; SAM shuts its doors; Funding to stay connected

Libraries close again To comply with Victorian Government pandemic directions, all Goulburn Valley Libraries branches, including the Mobile Library, will close to the public on Thursday, August 6 until further notice. Items currently on loan are now...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Coach Hinkley hails Port’s AFL resilience

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder-leaders are showing a “special” resilience.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Roos’ Daw ready for uplifting AFL comeback

North Melbourne’s Majak Daw will make a fairytale AFL comeback, less than two years after suffering career-threatening hip and pelvic injuries.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions smash dismal Bombers in AFL clash

Brisbane have kept Essendon to their lowest AFL score this century, with the Lions smashing the Bombers by 63 points at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

AAP Newswire