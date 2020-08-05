Demons coach predicts fierce AFL response

For Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin the AFL's schedule squeeze has one bonus: the Demons don't have to wait long to answer their critics.

They meet winless Adelaide on Wednesday night at Adelaide Oval with Goodwin expecting a fierce response to last week's humiliating loss to Port Adelaide.

The Power hammered Melbourne by 51 points last Thursday night in a display Melbourne club chairman Glen Bartlett described as "insipid".

Bartlett's words, and wider condemnation from footy pundits, is still ringing in the collective ears of the Demons.

"We have got an incredibly proud group," Goodwin said.

"They know they have done the work. They have got clarity around their role, so they're looking forward to the opportunity.

"We are a club that want to attack the game and we just can't wait to get back out there ... we regressed badly in last week's game and we get a chance to do something about it.

"Everyone at the footy club, the players, the coaches, everyone involved in the footy department, we can't wait to pay."

The mindset is ominous for the Crows, who suffered their own embarrassment last week.

Rock-bottom Adelaide were thrashed by 67 points by North Melbourne, who were 17th on the ladder before that game.

The Crows have made eight changes to their side, recalling acting captain Tom Doedee, Taylor Walker, Ned McHenry, Fraser McAsey, David Mackay, Darcy Fogarty and giving AFL debuts to Harry Schoenberg and Lachlan Sholl.

Adelaide listed Kyle Hartigan, Andrew McPherson, Shane McAdam, Tyson Stengle as omitted due to being managed while Bryce Gibbs, Rory Atkins, Riley Knight and Kieran Strachan were dropped.

The Demons made four changes with Tom McDonald, Oscar McDonald and Mitch Hannan dropped and Kysiah Pickett sidelined by an ankle injury.

Melbourne summoned Adam Tomlinson, Harley Bennell, Aaron vandenBerg and Alex Neal-Bullen.