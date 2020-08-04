Richmond overwhelm wayward Lions in AFL

Richmond have extended their 11-year AFL winning run over Brisbane with a 41-point victory at Metricon Stadium.

The Tigers punished a wasteful Brisbane to claim a 12.10 (82) to 4.17 (41) victory and move up to third on the ladder.

The Lions' third loss of the season is also their 15th consecutive defeat to the premiers in a run stretching back to 2009.

Jack Riewoldt shook off his recent lack of goals to kick four majors while Tom Lynch kicked three and Jake Aarts had two.

For the second match in a row, superstar Dustin Martin was hugely influential with 24 disposals, 10 contested possessions, 10 score involvements and three goal assists.

The match was all but won by the Tigers after an inaccurate second quarter by the Lions.

Brisbane had 14 inside 50s in the second term but could only kick 1.5.

In stark contrast the Tigers were ruthless with their forward entries, kicking 5.2 from just nine inside 50s.

The Lions' inability to finish their chances was never better exposed than when Sam Skinner somehow missed when put clean through at the top of the goal square.

Meanwhile, the Tigers were maximising every opportunity, with the influential Shai Bolton even kicking one goal on the run from 65m.

Tall forwards Lynch and Riewoldt also finished the half among the goals, with Lynch kicking three and Riewoldt two.

It was a performance which would have brought back bad memories for Lions fans of last year's qualifying final when Brisbane kicked 8.17 to Richmond's 18.4.

Things didn't get better in the third quarter, with the Lions kicking five behinds before the Tigers kicked the first goal of the term through Riewoldt.

By the time Lions captain Dayne Zorko kicked his team's fourth goal of the match in the 10th minute of the final quarter, the Tigers had kicked 11 of the past 12 majors.

Brisbane's own superstar Lachie Neale topped the possessions chart with 26 touches for the Lions but Chris Fagan's team, lacking the experience of players such as Daniel Rich and Stef Martin, were once again second best against the Tigers.

The Lions also lost Cam Rayner to a hamstring injury before halftime, meaning the small forward will almost certainly miss Saturday's match against the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba.

Richmond's next game is a tantalising match against top of the table Port Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.