North’s Hobart AFL game shifted to Qld

By AAP Newswire

North Melbourne - AAP

North Melbourne's round-12 AFL game against Brisbane has been moved from Hobart to Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.

The shift became necessary after the Tasmanian government on Monday confirmed it would not be opening the state's borders until at least the end of August.

That decision all but ends hope the Kangaroos had of playing games at Blundstone Arena in 2020.

North and Hawthorn are contracted to play four games each in Tasmania this year but COVID-19 restrictions will prevent that from happening.

Although the Roos' clash with the Lions will be played in Queensland instead of in the Tasmanian capital it will remain on August 15 at 2.35pm.

North had already been forced to reschedule their round 11 game against Melbourne from Blundstone Arena to the Adelaide Oval.

The AFL confirmed the starting time of Adelaide's clash with Collingwood next Tuesday night has been been brought forward by 35 minutes.

The first bounce for the Adelaide Oval encounter will be 6.35pm, instead of 7.10 pm, to allow the Magpies to fly back to Queensland directly after the game.

