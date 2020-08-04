Tigers winners from three-way AFLW trade

Richmond have added two more Sarahs to their AFLW team as they target experience in a bid to improve on a winless season.

A day after recruiting ace Carlton midfielder Sarah Hosking, the Tigers have traded in long-term Collingwood players Sarah D'Arcy and Sarah Dargan.

In a complex three-way trade, the Tigers gave up three draft picks (17, 31 and 45) for the Magpies duo, but also receive Melbourne defender Harriet Cordner.

It is a smart play by the Tigers, who already have pick one in this year's draft and have been allocated a priority pick for struggling so badly in their debut season in the competition.

Richmond lost all six games during their 2020 campaign and finished with a percentage of just 35.7.

"We worked really closely with the two other clubs so that all parties involved were satisfied," Richmond women's football boss Kate Sheahan said.

"We're incredibly excited to get it sorted at the start of the trade period and to welcome Sarah, Harriet and Sarah to Richmond.

Demons small forward Aliesha Newman is off to Collingwood, with Melbourne focusing on this year's draft by acquiring picks five and 11.

D'Arcy has been with Collingwood since the first AFLW season in 2017 and was in the Magpies' leadership group last season.

Despite still being contracted with the Demons, Cordner requested a trade to Richmond.

"Harriet felt she wanted to play a greater role than the one which we required from her," Demons AFLW list manager Todd Patterson said.

"Harriet's development as a player throughout her time at Melbourne was great to see, and we wish her the best in her next chapter."