Selwood set to return for Cats in AFL

Geelong captain Joel Selwood is set to return from a hamstring injury in Wednesday night's AFL clash with North Melbourne at the Gabba.

Selwood missed the Cats' past two games after suffering the injury in their round-eight loss to Collingwood but is set to be one of several inclusions against the Kangaroos.

"I'm pretty optimistic that he will play," Geelong coach Chris Scott told reporters on Tuesday.

"We just want to wait a little bit longer and see how those guys go physically today before we absolutely make that decision.

"But I think I was as transparent as I could be last week in that I suspected that he could have played on Saturday, which always had me at least optimistic that he'd be okay for the Wednesday game."

Scott flagged managing Selwood and other players in the weeks to come, given the condensed nature of the fixture list.

The Cats expect to welcome back Rhys Stanley to work alongside Esava Ratugolea against in-form ruckman Todd Goldstein, while recruit Jack Steven and hard-nut Tom Atkins are also in line to return.

Charlie Constable (concussion) is the only confirmed out at this stage.

Scott didn't have an update on when veteran Gary Ablett, who returned to Geelong for family reasons more than two weeks ago, would look to re-join his teammates in the hub.

"My priority, at least, is making sure that we stay out of his way so he can prioritise the most important things in his life at the moment and clearly that's not football," Scott said.

"I've had some private communication with him ... when we know, I'm pretty happy that we'll let you know as soon as possible but at the moment it's unknown.

"... (There's) nothing negative to report but I think what we said initially was that he needed to prioritise his private life, but was still optimistic that he would play footy towards the end of the season, and I haven't seen or heard anything that changes that."

Scott was uncertain how Victoria's new COVID-19 restrictions would affect Ablett's training but said the 36-year-old had been keeping fit.

Meanwhile North Melbourne counterpart Rhyce Shaw wouldn't confirm whether Ben Brown or Jared Polec would be recalled against the Cats.

The Kangaroos will be forced to make at least one change, with young gun Curtis Taylor to miss the next three weeks with a knee injury.