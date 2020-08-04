AAP AFL

Coach Hinkley hails Port’s AFL resilience

By AAP Newswire

Ken Hinkley - AAP

1 of 1

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley is lauding a "special" resolve in his players to survive yet another challenge in the most turbulent of AFL seasons.

The Power remain top of the ladder after downing the Western Bulldogs by 13 points on Monday night, winning 8.7 (55) to 5.12 (42) at Adelaide Oval.

The triumph followed Port's 51-point thumping of Melbourne last Thursday night, leaving Hinkley marvelling at how his players survived a four-day break between games.

"We have been able to conquer a lot of things this year as a footy club," Hinkley said.

"And again, like we have had to all year, we embraced the opportunity."

Port trailed the Bulldogs for the entire opening half, but were just three points shy at the long break.

"We were trying to fake it a little bit early, we were trying to pretend we were feeling really fresh and up and about," Hinkley said.

The Power then steamrolled the Bulldogs with four goals to none in the third term to bank an eighth win from 10 games this season.

"It's a solid performance," Hinkley said.

"I don't care who you are, every team is going to witness it (short breaks between games) and feel it and experience a bit of it.

"It's a tough environment. But our resilience again was pretty special I thought."

Port host reigning premiers Richmond in a blockbuster next Saturday night.

"Five-day breaks are pretty tough off a four-day break," Hinkley said.

"There are sides that have got worse breaks than us so we're not going to be sitting here thinking we mastered it.

"But we have just got to keep approaching it with recovery, refresh, go again; recovery, refresh, go again.

"We know every game is going to be tough ... we reckon we're going okay, we reckon we're on the right direction."

Latest articles

Rugby

Todd Payten eyes Cowboys NRL coaching gig

Interim Warriors NRL coach Todd Peyten has turned down an offer to take the full-time role and hopes to land the vacant North Queensland position.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm set to confirm Leutele NRL signing

Former Cronulla premiership centre Ricky Leutele is on the verge of having his Melbourne Storm move given the green light by the NRL.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Staines feared he’d thrown NRL shot away

Penrith flyer Charlie Staines has scored six tries in two NRL games but feared he’d thrown away his shot in 2020 after an NRL biosecurity breach.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Roos’ Daw ready for uplifting AFL comeback

North Melbourne’s Majak Daw will make a fairytale AFL comeback, less than two years after suffering career-threatening hip and pelvic injuries.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Eagles’ Yeo found not guilty of striking

West Coast have been successful in overturning star Elliot Yeo’s striking charge with the tribunal finding him not guilty on Tuesday night.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions smash dismal Bombers in AFL clash

Brisbane have kept Essendon to their lowest AFL score this century, with the Lions smashing the Bombers by 63 points at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

AAP Newswire