Taming Martin an issue for Lions: Cameron

By AAP Newswire

Dustin Martin. - AAP

Good luck lads.

That's the message from Charlie Cameron to his Brisbane teammates responsible for stopping Richmond superstar Dustin Martin in Tuesday's AFL clash at Metricon Stadium.

The Lions take on the premiers hoping to snap a 14-game losing streak against the Tigers stretching back to 2009.

Stopping Martin, or at least restricting his impact, looms as crucial to the second-placed Lions' hopes.

The Brownlow Medallist put in his best display of 2020 last week against the Western Bulldogs, kicking three goals and picking up 26 disposals.

Martin showed his game-breaking ability against the Lions in last year's qualifying final at the Gabba, kicking six goals as the Tigers beat Brisbane by 47 points.

"You've got to respect what he does," Cameron said.

"For us it's just trying to win the ball first, not letting them win the ball and get him into the game.

"I don't know how you stop him after last week, he kicked three goals and had 20-something (touches), very good player.

"Good luck to the boys playing on him. I don't want to play on him."

The Tigers have had a boost heading into the match with defender Nick Vlastuin recovering from a calf injury while captain Trent Cotchin will play after recovering well from his first game back from injury against the Bulldogs.

The Lions have named key defender Jack Payne for his AFL debut after veteran Grant Birchall was managed.

Tuesday's match starts at 7.10pm AEST.

