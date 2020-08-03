Richmond productive in AFLW trade period

Richmond have set about boosting their AFLW midfield support for Monique Conti by luring experienced on-baller Sarah Hosking from Carlton.

The move comes on the opening day of the AFLW trade period, with the Tigers exchanging draft pick No.15 - or No.9 in the Victorian pool - for Hosking.

The 24-year-old was a member of Carlton's leadership group last season and played in every one of the Blues' 30 AFLW games since the competition began.

"We're very excited to have secured a player of Sarah's calibre and are looking forward to what she'll be able to bring to the club," Richmond head of women's football Kate Sheahan said.

"She's a proven leader and is also coming from a club that has had recent on-field success and finals experience.

"We believe she'll be a significant addition to our midfield with her athleticism and professionalism, and think she'll be a great support to our young midfielders."

Richmond went winless in their AFLW debut season, which led to the departure of coach Tom Hunter.

Hosking's arrival offsets the loss of Grace Campbell, who has been traded to North Melbourne in exchange for pick No. 43.

Campbell finished fifth in the Tigers' best-and-fairest award after playing five matches in her debut season.

The 24-year-old joins a Kangaroos midfield group brimming with senior talent, including 2020 AFLW best-and-fairest winner Jas Garner and 2018 winner Emma Kearney.