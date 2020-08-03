AAP AFL

GWS alright without Greene, de Boer: Kelly

By AAP Newswire

Toby Greene - AAP

1 of 1

Josh Kelly insists GWS can cover the immense void left by hamstrung superstar Toby Greene, even if there is no like-for-like replacement for the AFL club's talismanic forward.

Greene and Matt de Boer, the league's premier tagger, both suffered hamstring injuries in the Giants' win over Gold Coast on Sunday.

The club is awaiting the result of scans as coach Leon Cameron mulls how to handle the absence of Greene and de Boer in Friday night's clash with Essendon on the Gold Coast.

GWS have gone 0-2 without Greene this season.

Whether that is correlation or causation may soon become clear as Kelly's team seek to bank three consecutive wins for the first time since the 2019 finals.

"There won't be too much change to how we play. Maybe a bit of an adjustment in terms of Toby's position," Kelly said.

"I don't think you're going to have someone come in and equal Toby's output.

"What they can do is play a very similar role for the team. Bring the pressure, Toby has been really outstanding in that area this year.

"We've got blokes ready to step up and fill Toby's role."

Jackson Hately and Bobby Hill headline the youngsters likely to be called up, while former co-captain Callan Ward returned from his knee injury in last Friday's scratch match involving the club's reserves.

Kelly noted would-be debutants Jack Buckley and Xavier O'Halloran had also recently impressed, adding that a condensed fixture meant opportunities would pop up in coming weeks.

"The whole club has to be on its toes, ready to go. Because you don't know when you'll get called on," the midfielder said.

Meanwhile, Kelly admitted near-constant speculation about his future can "get a bit annoying" given he is contracted to GWS until the end of the 2021 season.

"But it's also a bit of fun every time it pops up. The boys have a bit of fun," he said.

"I'm not sure where the discussions keep coming from, but I'm a happy Giant."

Latest articles

National

More funds needed for disaster research

Australia’s chief scientist has called for more long-term funding into natural disaster research to help improve the nation’s resilience to future catastrophes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic records 429 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Thirteen more Victorians have died from coronavirus as the state records 429 new cases of the disease, with the national death toll now 221.

AAP Newswire
National

Father of missing teen recalls last words

The father of a 15-year-old girl Sydney who has been missing for eight years says he wasn’t fit to look after her while going through years of drug addiction.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Eagles’ Yeo found not guilty of striking

West Coast have been successful in overturning star Elliot Yeo’s striking charge with the tribunal finding him not guilty on Tuesday night.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions smash dismal Bombers in AFL clash

Brisbane have kept Essendon to their lowest AFL score this century, with the Lions smashing the Bombers by 63 points at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Roos’ Daw ready for uplifting AFL comeback

North Melbourne’s Majak Daw will make a fairytale AFL comeback, less than two years after suffering career-threatening hip and pelvic injuries.

AAP Newswire