Cameron plans to give Tiger the runaround

Getting caught in a wrestling match with a much bigger opponent was Charlie Cameron's mistake against Richmond's Dylan Grimes last year.

The rangy Tiger was one of the few defenders to get the better of the Brisbane small forward last season and Cameron is adamant it won't happen again when the two teams meet in an AFL blockbuster on Tuesday night at Metricon Stadium.

The Lions have surged into premiership contention on the back of a 7-2 record this season but the Tigers are somewhat of a final frontier to Chris Fagan's team.

Richmond have won 14 straight against the Lions, a run stretching all the way back to 2009.

Grimes restricted Cameron to just two goals and seven disposals in round 23 last season and then one goal from seven touches in the qualifying final two weeks later as the Tigers won both matches.

The livewire goalsneak admits he took the wrong approach and believed using his pace would be the key to getting the better of his fellow All-Australian.

"I was engaging him instead of just moving around, using my strengths by using my feet," Cameron said.

"I was trying to wrestle too much.

"I've learned a lot from last year. If I get the match-up I'll try and do my best to work him over up the ground and try and get him back."

Cameron said it was exciting for the Lions to test themselves against a Tigers outfit who flexed their premiership muscle in an impressive dismantling of the Western Bulldogs last week.

"We need the same mindset as we did on the weekend against Essendon, just went out and locked it in our half, built the pressure," he said.

"It'll be a cracking game ... two big teams going at it. We're just looking forward to the match-up to see where we're at against another premiership team."