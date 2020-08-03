AAP AFL

AFL crowds at Adelaide Oval to be cut back

By AAP Newswire

AFL crowds at the Adelaide Oval will be cut back to a maximum of 10,000 people after South Australia recorded two new coronavirus cases.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall has announced a range of restrictions after the state's new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

About 18,000 people have been attending recent Port Adelaide and Adelaide home games but hopes the legal capacity would be increased later in the season have been dashed.

"We set ourselves a goal to go up to 25(000), but we have never actually been at 25,000," Marshall told reporters.

"We're working with the (Adelaide Oval) stadium management authority and we're looking at revising their COVID management plan.

"It's likely to rest at around 10,000 outdoor spectators, plus a number of people in venues that are contained at the oval."

Ticket-holders to Monday night's game between Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs won't be impacted.

Adelaide Oval will also host Adelaide's clash with Melbourne on Wednesday night.

