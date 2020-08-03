AAP AFL

Cotchin doing it ‘tough’ since AFL breach

By AAP Newswire

Richmond's Trent Cotchin - AAP

1 of 1

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick understands Trent Cotchin has offered to pay a hefty fine after his wife breached the AFL's COVID-19 protocols.

The Tigers were issued a $20,000 fine after the captain's wife Brooke visited a day spa on the Gold Coast last week.

Hardwick admitted the Cotchins had been downcast since the AFL handed down the sanction on Friday, but said the couple had owned up to the mistake and will likely pay the fine themselves instead of the club.

"As Trent and Brooke do they admitted they were at fault. It's been tough on them," Hardwick told reporters.

"Everyone's up here trying to do the right thing but the reality is mistakes are going to be made.

"We've just got to understand that sometimes people are going to get things wrong, it's not through any fault of their own, they just made an innocent mistake."

Two-time premiership skipper Cotchin returned from three games out with a hamstring injury for the Tigers' last-start 41-point victory over the Western Bulldogs.

Cotchin is a definite starter for Tuesday night's clash with Brisbane but Hardwick conceded the Tigers will be cautious with the veteran midfielder during a heavy schedule of games.

After battling the Lions, Richmond will fly to take on ladder-leaders Port Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Hardwick said the 30-year-old Cotchin will be "less likely" to play against the Power and could be rested.

In a boost for the Tigers as they continue to build momentum in their premiership defence, Nick Vlastuin has recovered from a calf injury and the dependable defender will play against Brisbane

The Lions are second on the ladder as one of the AFL's in-form teams but they will have to overcome a 11-year hoodoo to improve their season record to 8-2.

Richmond have won their past 14 encounters with the Lions, dating back to 2009 and including last year's qualifying final at the Gabba.

It is the longest-active winning streak by one club over another in the AFL.

Hardwick wouldn't buy into Richmond having the Lions' measure despite having won all the game's he has coached against Brisbane.

"I love the way they're (Brisbane) playing, I love watching them, so it's going to be a great challenge for our boys," he said.

Latest articles

News

Masks from Monday - what do I need to know?

WHEN MUST I WEAR A MASK OR FACE COVERING? If you live in Victoria, anytime you leave the home from Monday, August 3 – unless you’re under 12 years old, or have a lawful excuse. WHY SHOULD I WEAR A MASK OR FACE COVERING? Masks and face coverings...

Madi Chwasta
News

Former Mooroopna CFA captain remembers the station fire

Mooroopna’s Ray Stockwell has fought thousands of fires during his time with the CFA. He knows all too well the sight, sound and smell of a burning building. He has attended so many that he admits they can often blur into one. Despite this, there...

Liz Mellino
News

GSSC SRC team ready to get going and start sewing for those in need

Greater Shepparton Secondary College SRC students will start making masks for the school community on Monday, and are calling for donations of good quality fabric. Year 10 students Sophie Woolstencroft and Bethany Gray are excited about the project...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Eagles’ Yeo found not guilty of striking

West Coast have been successful in overturning star Elliot Yeo’s striking charge with the tribunal finding him not guilty on Tuesday night.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions smash dismal Bombers in AFL clash

Brisbane have kept Essendon to their lowest AFL score this century, with the Lions smashing the Bombers by 63 points at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Roos’ Daw ready for uplifting AFL comeback

North Melbourne’s Majak Daw will make a fairytale AFL comeback, less than two years after suffering career-threatening hip and pelvic injuries.

AAP Newswire