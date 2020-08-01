Hot Lions out to end 11-year Tigers hoodoo

Fresh off recording their largest win of the season, Brisbane's attention turns to ending the biggest AFL hoodoo.

The Lions (7-2) smashed Essendon by 63 points at Metricon Stadium on Friday night to move a game-and-a-half clear, equal with Port Adelaide at the top of the ladder.

But if they want to record their fourth-straight victory, the Lions will on Tuesday night have to take down a team they haven't beaten since 2009.

Even long before Richmond's re-mergence as an AFL powerhouse in 2017, the Tigers had Brisbane's measure.

The reigning premiers have won their last 14 encounters with the Lions, including last year's qualifying final at the Gabba.

It is the longest-active winning streak by one club over another in the AFL, ahead of Port Adelaide's 12-game unbeaten run against Gold Coast.

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says the Lions have a task ahead of them to end the Tigers' dominance, with Damien Hardwick's team coming off an ominous 41-point victory over the Western Bulldogs.

"They've had the wood on us, we're going to have to play really good footy to beat them," Fagan said.

"It's one of the challenges we have to meet head-on.

"They probably don't know that statistic, because it's not really their fault that it's such a bad record against Richmond. Most of them are new players at the club.

"If you aspire to be the best, you have to beat the best - and Richmond are the best."

Brisbane's demolition of the Bombers allowed the Lions to celebrate veteran hard-nut Mitch Robinson's 200th AFL game in style.

"He's a gritty competitor and he's had to do it the hard way and it feels like he's earning respect of the competition as he grows older," Fagan said.

"He's without a doubt the bravest player that I've had anything to do with, I can't believe some of the things he does."