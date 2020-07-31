Charlie Cameron commits long-term to Lions

AAP AFL

Brisbane excitement machine Charlie Cameron has signed a long-term deal with the Lions that will keep him at the Gabba until the end of the 2025 AFL season.

A report in June linked the All-Australian forward to a possible move from Queensland if Brisbane didn't offer Cameron a significant contract upgrade.

But the Lions on Friday announced a four-year extension for the former Adelaide livewire.

It effectively means Cameron will play out his career with Brisbane because he will be aged 31 at the end of this deal.

"I'm really excited to have committed my future to the Lions,'' Cameron said.

"I love the club and have a great bunch of teammates. I also think we have the best fans in the competition and I enjoy celebrating our successes with them.''

Brisbane football manager David Noble said Cameron had been an impressive asset for the club since arriving from the Crows ahead of the 2018 season.

"As a teammate, he adds his knowledge to the group and continues to build his leadership as part of our next leaders program,'' Noble said.

"As well as being extremely exciting for the club, to let our fans continue to share in his talent at the Gabba is also great.

"We love hearing and seeing our fans engage with Charlie at the Gabba - it really moves our players.''

Cameron has played 42 games for the Lions, and kicked 57 goals last year as the club featured in finals for the first time in 10 years.

